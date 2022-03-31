She was 1 year and 7 months old: in Lysychansk hospital girl died of injuries as result of yesterday's shelling of Russians

On March 30, a family with two children in Lysychansk came under enemy artillery fire. The girl, born in 2020, was seriously injured and didn't survive.

The terrible news was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The little baby from Lysychansk died… After the second difficult operation, the little heart could not stand… Angel was 1 year and 7 months old… Light clouds…", - said in a statement.

It is known that the girl's parents are currently in satisfactory condition, but "doctors continue to fight for the older brother of the deceased girl… Burn in hell, Russian bastards!".

