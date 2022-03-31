Russian troops used phosphorous shells in Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka: 11 civilians were wounded, including 4 children, - Kirilenko

At night, the Russians continued shelling in the central part of the Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavel Kirilenko told about it, as reported by Censor.NET.

"In Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka, the enemy used phosphorous shells again. 11 wounded civilians from the Maryinka community, including 4 children, were taken to the Kurakhiv City Hospital. In the morning, the Ocheretyn community was also under enemy fire. As a result, two people were injured.

We continue to deliver drinking water and food to frontline settlements. We evacuate everyone who wishes. Once again, I urge all those who find themselves on the front lines, who are dependent on the availability of specific drugs and medical care, to take the opportunity to leave. Evacuation is temporary. The most important thing now is to save lives!" he said.