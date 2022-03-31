More than 400,000 Ukrainians were forcibly deported to Russia, - Denysova
Almost 400,000 Ukrainians were forcibly deported to Russia.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced in an interview with Euronews Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova.
"Our citizens have been deported from our territory to their territory. They didn't leave of their own free will, they were first forcibly taken to a filtration camp in the Donetsk region. After that, they are taken by bus to Russia. Then they take the train to different places, including the depressed regions of Russia, such as Sakhalin," she said.
According to her, more than 400,000 Ukrainians were forcibly deported to Russia.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password