We don't see realization of decisions of Istanbul negotiations of Ukraine and Russian Federation, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said that the Turkish side doesn't see the implementation of the decisions of the Istanbul meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, he states that some issues are no longer raised at all in the negotiations.

According to him, some issues raised during the talks are no longer being discussed, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"There are no discussions about the Russian language. Issues such as demilitarization are currently being discussed relatively less. What will be the status of the Crimea and Donbas region? Leaders will make decisions," Çavuşoğlu said.

He also added that Turkey doesn't see the implementation of the results of the Istanbul talks between Ukraine and Russia.