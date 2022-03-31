Operational information as of 12:00 on March 31 concerning Russian invasion, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of noon on March 31.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The thirty-sixth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The main efforts of the enemy are focused on maintaining the occupied borders, preparing for the resumption of offensive operations in certain areas, and establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The enemy is taking measures to regroup and form groups of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to conduct an offensive in the Eastern operational zone. The transfer of part of the enemy's troops and equipment from the territory of the Republic of Belarus to the territory of the Russian Federation by train was recorded.

There is a threat of enemy use of missile weapons on the objects of the defense-industrial complex and logistics infrastructure of Ukraine. Additional units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are being relocated to Ukraine to conduct hostilities. At the same time, some military units of the enemy have already exhausted the possibilities of forming reserves.

In the Volyn direction, no significant changes in the composition and position of enemy troops were noted. The enemy continues to conduct demonstrations in this direction.

In the Polissya direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on withdrawing units from the territory of Ukraine, restoring their combat capability, and, probably, transferring them to other directions. In particular, the enemy is moving units of the 35th, 36th All-Military Armies, and the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Airborne Troops from the Polissya Operational District.

To ensure the withdrawal of troops, the occupiers are conducting artillery fire on the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and carrying out remote mining of the area by means prohibited by international conventions. Due to the critical situation, the withdrawal of units of the 35th All-Army is personally organized by the commander of the army, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Sanchyk.

According to the available information, during the fighting against Ukraine, the losses of the 1st Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 36th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade (unit 06705, Borzya) of the 29th All-Military Army accounted for more than 60% of the personnel.

In the northern direction, the enemy operates with the help of separate units of the 2nd, 41st All-Army, and 90th Panzer Division of the Central Military District.

The occupiers continue to block and carry out artillery shelling of Chernihiv. They are fixed on the occupied frontiers and regroup. ЗThe enemy uses unmanned aerial vehicles to conduct reconnaissance and adjust artillery fire.

In the Brovary direction, the enemy continues to withdraw units, probably to the border areas with the Russian Federation.

Some units remain at positions and checkpoints along transport communications and on the approaches to temporarily occupied settlements. The enemy continues to mine civilian objects.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to carry out artillery shelling of the city of Kharkiv.

In the direction of Slovyansk, the enemy continues to regroup troops and replenish ammunition and fuel, and lubricants with the help of certain units.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, as well as the capture of the city of Mariupol.

The enemy intensified airstrikes with the use of operational and tactical aircraft on troops and facilities in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna, Kreminna. He tried to bypass our units but was unsuccessful.

Strengthens the group in the Donetsk direction. The arrival of railway echelons with weapons and equipment at the Rovenky railway station was noted.

Continues assault in the city of Mariupol.

The enemy concentrated its efforts on maintaining the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novozlatopil and Lyubimovka.

In the Tavriya direction, near Nova Kakhovka, the enemy deployed a logistics base. Doesn't take active action.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is taking measures to restore combat capability. Continues to carry out engineering support activities. The enemy is trying to block the actions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with artillery fire.