Troops of Russian Federation fired military unit with rockets in Dnipropetrovsk region: two people were lost, five - wounded, - Reznichenko
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a military unit. Two people were killed and five were injured. The administrative building and the fuel depot were destroyed.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko, Censor.NET informs.
"Dnipropetrovsk region. March 31, 1.00 pm. A few hours ago, rocket attacks on the military unit. The administrative building and the fuel depot were destroyed. Two people died. Five were injured. They were hospitalized. Rescue operations and firefighting are underway", he said.
