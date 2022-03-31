Russian troops kill Ukrainians not for terror - for fun, - Zelensky

In Ukraine, Russian troops have killed thousands of people, hundreds of Ukrainian children, destroyed tens of thousands of homes, looted, and started killing for fun.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an address to the Parliament of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Censor.NET reports.

"Hundreds of children have been killed, thousands of people killed, tens of thousands of homes destroyed, towns and villages burned, Russian troops raping women in the occupied territories, stealing everything they can, everything they find. They don't even kill anymore to achieve some kind of military success, not to sow terror, they started killing because it was like entertainment for them, entertainment for people who have as many weapons as they want and no deterrents." stressed the head of state.

Read more: Operational information as of 12:00 on March 31 concerning Russian invasion, - General Staff

He assured that Ukraine will never accept this and will not stop defending itself.

Zelensky also stressed the need to bring all perpetrators of war crimes to justice and expressed confidence that the Dutch city of The Hague, the capital of international justice, knows exactly how to do it and will do it.

"This is a war that we cannot forgive the Russian state. Hundreds and hundreds of crimes for which all those who gave criminal orders, all those who carried out criminal orders, and all those who provided political cover for these criminal orders must be brought to justice", the President said.

Zelensky added that the crimes of the Russian invaders should be punished.

See more: Irpin after liberation from occupiers. PHOTO

According to him, deportations, mass killings, destruction of civilian infrastructure, bombing of hospitals - all this must be answered by the democratic community.