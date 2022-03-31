Russia's propaganda media has begun to disperse new lies - trying to pass Ukraine off as aggressor

In Russia, after "analyzing Ukrainian textbooks", a new lie was invented - allegedly Ukraine distorts the historical truth.

According to Censor.NET, the press service of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reports.

The point is that in Ukraine they allegedly carried out purposeful work to distort the historical truth, as well as ideological preparations for the military operation against Russia. This conclusion, they say, was made "based on the analysis of about 300 Ukrainian textbooks and manuals" conducted by Russian educators and historians.

"The aggressor state pretends to be a victim, and the victim is being tried as an aggressor. This is how Putin's policy is pursued", the statement said.

Read more: Russian propaganda is preparing ground for justifying murder of Ukrainians, - Tkachenko