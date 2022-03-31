Ukrainian energy companies have created "Stop Bloody Energy" project - they call on world to stop with Russia

DTEK Group, Naftogaz Ukraine, and Ukrenergo have launched the "Stop Bloody Energy" project, in which they call on Western companies to stop cooperating with Russia in the fuel and energy sector.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the project website.

"Every dollar paid for Russian energy is a dollar given directly to the killer. "There can be no more hesitation about doing business with Russian energy companies or not", Stop Bloody Energy said in a statement.

The project website contains information on gas, coal (trading), oil service, and machine-building companies that continue to cooperate with Russia.

"The goal of Stop Bloody Energy is to show large global companies that, despite Russia's attack on Ukraine, continue to do business in Russia and actually make money on the blood of the Ukrainian people", DTEK said.

"Those who have not yet understood this must receive a clear signal: today your margin includes a specific number of killed Ukrainian children, destroyed homes, destroyed cities, and millions of lives lost and mutilated by war. The only way to stop this war is to deprive the aggressor country of funds to continue", said in a statement on the site.

It will be recalled that earlier DTEK, Naftogaz Ukraine, and Ukrenergo addressed the world business community with an open letter urging the world to abandon the purchase of Russian energy resources and stop any supply of components, and technologies for fuel and energy spheres in Russia.