Vasylenko to Zelensky on talks with Russia: "Under no circumstances can Russia be guarantor state"

Ukraine's position in the talks with Russia, voiced by a member of the delegation, Oleksander Chaly, is essentially a modified position of Russia.

This was stated in an open letter to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by the Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, Judge of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (2002-2005), Representative of Ukraine to the UN Human Rights Council (2005-2010), Doctor of Law Volodymyr Vasilenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Kyiv's position in the talks, voiced by a member of the Ukrainian delegation Oleksandr Chaly, "does not withstand any criticism" and is essentially a modified position of the Kremlin. Vasylenko believes that such "is unacceptable and dangerous for the very existence of Ukraine."

He stressed that a meaningful peace treaty with Russia should be concluded only after the immediate cessation of bombing by the Russian armed forces and the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

"Under no circumstances can Russia be a guarantor state", Vasylenko insists.

In his opinion, the following points should be key in the agreement with Russia: the creation of an effective international mechanism for guaranteeing Ukraine's security and the procedure for such a mechanism, compensation for all damage caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression since February 2014, extradition to Ukraine committed war crimes, deoccupation of Crimea and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, absence of any bans on Ukraine's membership in the EU and restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces on modern weapons, in particular, high-precision missile weapons of any range.

"Under no circumstances should Ukraine seek peace on the terms of the aggressor. Such peace makes in vain the enormous sacrifices already made by the Ukrainian nation."

Here is the full text of Vasylenko's open letter to Zelensky:

Open letter to the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

An interview with Oleksandr Chaly, who positions himself as a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Ukrainian-Russian peace talks, has appeared in the media.

His position on key issues of the settlement does not stand up to any criticism.

In fact, he voiced a somewhat modified position of Russia in a veiled form.

O. Chaly's proposes unacceptable and dangerous conditions for the very existence of Ukraine as an independent state.

In principle, it is unacceptable to start meaningful peace talks at a time when Russia has failed to achieve the strategic goals of the war against Ukraine, when Ukraine's Armed Forces are undefeated and heroically resist the aggressor, and when members of the international community continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine and increase sanctions against Russia.

A meaningful peace treaty with Russia should be concluded only after the immediate cessation of bombing, rocket and artillery shelling by the Russian armed forces, and the rapid withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

At the current stage of negotiations, first of all, agreements must be reached on the time and date of the ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the exchange of prisoners, and the terms of the armistice.

Particular attention should be paid to solving urgent humanitarian problems with the help of reputable international humanitarian organizations.

At the same time, the format of future peace talks must be agreed upon.

Indispensable and direct participants are Ukraine as a state that has suffered aggression and Russia as an aggressor state.

On the side of Ukraine or as mediators in these negotiations should participate the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Turkey, and the European Union.

The mentioned subjects should promote the development of a peace treaty, the provisions of which are based not on the whims of the aggressor state, but on the principles and norms of modern international law, first of all, the UN Charter, the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties and the Institute of International Law. responsibility, in particular, the norms formulated by the UN Commission on International Law in the draft articles "On the responsibility of states" for internationally wrongful acts.

The above-mentioned negotiators, who are on Ukraine's side, must become guarantors of Ukraine's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Under no circumstances Russia can be a guarantor state.

In the peace talks, Ukraine must insist on the essential inclusion in the future peace treaty of key provisions that include:

First, the creation of an effective international mechanism for guaranteeing the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the functioning of such a mechanism;

Secondly, compensation for all the damage caused to Ukraine by the Russian aggression that began on February 20, 2014, including the state budget expenditures necessary to eliminate this damage;

Third, the extradition to Ukraine of persons from the Russian Armed Forces who have committed war crimes and crimes against peace;

Fourth, the deoccupation of Crimea and some districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions during one year.

If Russia refuses to liberate the occupied Ukrainian territories before the expiration of this period, the determination of the status and fate of these territories must be referred to the UN International Court of Justice.

Enforcement of the Court's decision must be ensured by the guarantor states through the use of the peace treaty mechanism to guarantee Ukraine's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Fifth, there is nothing to stop Ukraine from becoming a full member of the European Union at any time.

Sixth, the formal legal consolidation of Ukraine's de facto non-aligned status does not deprive it of its right to have modern armed forces, equipped in particular with high-precision missiles of unlimited range.

Russia undertakes to respect this status and to refrain from any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Ukraine.

The guarantor states undertake to promote the development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the restoration of the military infrastructure destroyed by Russia, and the development of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine.

In the event of force or threat of force against Ukraine by any State, the mechanism of guaranteeing Ukraine's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity will be used without delay, and Ukraine will be immediately invited to join NATO.

Under no circumstances should Ukraine seek peace on the terms of the aggressor.

Such peace makes vain the enormous sacrifices already made to the Ukrainian nation.

It will be an insult to the memory of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers, will ignore the suffering and beliefs of millions of Ukrainians who suffered from the brutality of the occupiers and/or found themselves in forced exile.

And most importantly, satisfying the aggressor's whims will not guarantee Ukraine's security. Russia has never implemented and will not implement any international agreements concluded with Ukraine.

An unjust peace based on the unlawful demands of the aggressor will be a prelude to new international crimes by Russia against Ukraine, other states and the entire international community.

The signing of peace agreements during hostilities and the presence of troops of the aggressor state in the territory of the aggressor state creates grounds for recognizing the legal invalidity of such agreements from the moment of their signing.

In the event of capitulation, the enormous casualties suffered by Ukraine today and the costs paid by states that help Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia will be negligible compared to their future losses.

I urge the President of Ukraine to refrain from conducting meaningful negotiations with Russia without fulfilling the preconditions specified in this appeal and without developing a unified, clear, and systematic state negotiating position.

When concluding a peace treaty with Russia, Ukraine's representatives must feel accountable to present and future generations of Ukrainians.

Volodymyr Vasilenko

The Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine,

Judge of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (2002-2005),

Representative of Ukraine in the UN Human Rights Council (2005-2010),

Doctor of Law,

Professor of the Department of International Law of the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy"

Kyiv, March 31, 2022