Russian occupiers are holding captive 24 representatives of government agencies, - President's Office

Russian invaders have abducted and detained 24 local government officials and government officials, and details of two more are being clarified.

Such information was provided by the media in the President's Office on the basis of data from military administrations on the ground, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"24 are all abducted officials, including mayors, their deputies, and other representatives of state institutions. These are people who are still in captivity", the statement said.

Read more: Due to Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports, food prices are rising, - Stoltenberg

At the same time, the President's Office added that the information about two more officials is being clarified.

In addition, the Office of the President reminded that in the Kharkiv region on March 26 the Russians detained Balaklia Mayor Ivan Stolbovy, Deputy Mayor Serhii Poltorak, and the head of the Department of Civil Protection and Law Enforcement Oleh Bludov, they cooperated with the invaders.