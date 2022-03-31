Due to Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports, food prices are rising, - Stoltenberg

The Russian Federation's blockade of Ukrainian seaports poses huge problems for the world, as it violates global food security.

This was stated at a press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Black Sea and Ukrainian bays are a key element in the export of grain and food to the rest of the world. Therefore, the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports is not only a problem for Ukraine. This is a big problem for people all over the world, creating shortages and rising food prices. It is very important that this blockade is over and that Ukraine can once again freely export grain to world markets to feed people and reduce global food prices", Stoltenberg said.

He reminded that the Black Sea is of great strategic importance for NATO. The three Allies (Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania) and the Alliance's two key partners (Ukraine and Georgia) are coastal states. Therefore, NATO Allies have a presence in the region and are actively working with these countries, conducting constant air surveillance.

"Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports is a problem that affects most countries in the world, making it difficult for them to develop and provide food. This only underscores the need to end the war in order to create the conditions for increased trade in the Black Sea", Stoltenberg added.

