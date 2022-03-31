Russian special services are preparing anti-Ukrainian active measures in Berlin – Centre for Defence Reforms

Russian intelligence services are preparing to carry out anti-Ukrainian active measures during the demonstration in Berlin scheduled for April 3, with the destruction of Ukrainian and Nazi symbols in order to create a picture for Russian propaganda. As part of the activities of the special services of the Russian Federation, they are considering the possibility of using violence.

This was stated by the head of the Center for Defense Reforms, coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for countering hybrid threats, which operates within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, Oleksandr V. Danylyuk on his Facebook page as reported by Censor.NET.

"According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian special services are planning this Sunday to hold anti-Ukrainian active measures in Berlin. According to the organizers’ plans, on April 3, 2022, a group of agents of influence of the Russian special services should hold a demonstration in Berlin, during which Ukrainian and Nazi symbols should be destroyed against the backdrop of memorials to Soviet soldiers," he said.

"The purpose of the action is to create video materials that will later be used by Russian propaganda. The action must be synchronized with a similar action in the Russian Federation. The likely venues for the action are the Treptower Park and Tiergarten memorial complexes, where earlier, as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, the monuments were decorated with Ukrainian flags," said the head of the Center for Defense Reforms.

"Russian special services are also considering the possibility of organizing attacks on demonstrators, which should be carried out by supposedly "Ukrainian nationalists". Considering the illegal nature of these events, the risks to public security and their use for propaganda of an aggressive war, which is an international crime, we ask the German law enforcement agencies to preempt this provocation," summed up Olexander V. Danylyuk.

Recall that on March 29, the EU countries announced the expulsion of a large group of Russian diplomats. Following the Netherlands, Russian diplomats suspected of espionage were declared persona non grata by three more countries - Belgium, Ireland and the Czech Republic. Earlier, North Macedonia announced the expulsion of diplomats.