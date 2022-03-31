ENG
Irpin is liberated, but city is mined. Vorzel, Bucha, Gostomel - under control of occupiers. There are constant shellings, - Pavlyuk

Ukrainian troops recaptured Irpin, but neighboring cities - Vorzel, Bucha, Gostomel - are now under enemy control.

The head of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksander Pavlyuk reported about it on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, these cities are under constant fire.

"All our efforts to sweep Irpin, restore communications, and, moreover, return Irpin residents to their normal lives, are possible only after the complete liberation of neighboring cities", Pavlyuk said.

"The whole city is mined. Therefore, it is too early to talk about the return of the local population to Irpin. It is dangerous!" he added.

