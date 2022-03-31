Occupants are creating new grouping of troops in Slobozhansky direction. Mercenaries from Middle East are being transferred to Gomel, - information from General Staff as of 18:00

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on March 31.

It is the thirty-sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russian military invasion.

Russian occupation forces are trying to create a new grouping of troops in the Slobozhansky direction in order to establish control over parts of the territories of Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, including a blockade of the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

The enemy continues to attack the town of Popasna, supposedly in order to distract the attention of Ukraine's military leadership from attempts to gain control over Izium and Mariupol.

On the Siversk direction, mercenaries from the Middle East are being detected in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

According to information received on March 29, 200 mercenaries were tipped to the military airfield of Gomel. In addition, Russia continues tipping missile units into the Republic in order to increase the intensity of ballistic missile attacks on populated areas and infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine. Thus, the arrival of three Iskander missile systems and two S-300 air defense systems to cover them was detected near Gomel.

When leaving military equipment on Ukrainian territory, the occupiers are increasingly using mines. In addition, the use of booby traps by the enemy has become more frequent.

In the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy he continues to restrict the movement of the local population, Russian invaders take people as hostages and steal foodstuffs from civilians.

In the Russian Federation, the case of filing complaints against the military commanders of Russian servicemen`s relatives killed in the war with Ukraine has started. In particular, such a case of suing a commander was recorded in the 752nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to successfully complete their assigned tasks, pursue the retreating enemy, break through the defensive positions of the occupants and progressively liberate Ukrainian lands.