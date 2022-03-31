Vyshgorod liberated from Russian occupants, there will be very, very good news in near future - AFU
Ukrainian defenders liberated the city of Vyshhorod in Kyiv region.
This was stated during a briefing by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces Command of the AFU Oleksandr Gruzevych, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"I think we're in for some good news in the near future, and believe me, there will be some. I know you're worried a lot about Bucha, about Vyshgorod... Vyshgorod is already ours, under control. In the near future, as I said, we will have very, very good news. I think, a day or two, and we'll see a great picture, and we will further develop our success, "- he said.
At the same time, Gruzevych urged not to relax, because the enemy could strike back.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password