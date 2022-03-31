Vyshgorod liberated from Russian occupants, there will be very, very good news in near future - AFU

Ukrainian defenders liberated the city of Vyshhorod in Kyiv region.

This was stated during a briefing by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces Command of the AFU Oleksandr Gruzevych, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I think we're in for some good news in the near future, and believe me, there will be some. I know you're worried a lot about Bucha, about Vyshgorod... Vyshgorod is already ours, under control. In the near future, as I said, we will have very, very good news. I think, a day or two, and we'll see a great picture, and we will further develop our success, "- he said.

At the same time, Gruzevych urged not to relax, because the enemy could strike back.

Read more: Irpin is liberated, but city is mined. Vorzel, Bucha, Gostomel - under control of occupiers. There are constant shellings, - Pavlyuk