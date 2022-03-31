Ukraine will definitely receive full reparations from Russia, - Akhmetov for Bloomberg

Businessman Rinat Akhmetov is sure that after the war Ukraine will receive complete reparations from Russia.

He said this in a commentary for Bloomberg, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I am sure that Ukraine will demand and receive reparations in full," the businessman said.

He added that SCM enterprises owned by him will file lawsuits against the Russian Federation for damages caused by the military aggression.

"SCM обов'язково подасть позов до Російської Федерації з вимогою відшкодувати всі збитки, завдані російською військовою агресією", - сказав Ахметов.

Nevertheless, all the efforts of the businessman and his assets are now focused on making sure that Ukraine wins the war initiated by Russia.

"All of our efforts are focused on the only thing that matters - helping Ukraine win this war, helping Ukrainians survive and relieving their pain and suffering," Akhmetov emphasized.

We remind that since the beginning of the war, Akhmetov's businesses began to provide material and technical support to the armed forces and territorial defense forces to protect the sovereignty of Ukraine. Also, his business, together with a charitable foundation, launched programs of humanitarian aid to war-affected civilians.