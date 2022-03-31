Russian troops plan to occupy third of Ukraine in order to strengthen their negotiating position - Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that in his opinion, Russian troops are seeking to capture a third of Ukraine's territory, and that Moscow is using this to strengthen its position in the negotiations.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to CNN.

"I see a regrouping, a reorganization of Russian troops. I think that they will try to encircle the Ukrainian forces pretty quickly - particularly in the Donbass. And then, having seized a third of the land in Ukraine, they will want to negotiate from this very strong position," he said .

Morawiecki also noted that Moscow is "afraid of long-term sanctions".

See more: Surroundings of liberated Trostyanets are full of broken equipment of Russian occupants. PHOTOS