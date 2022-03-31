ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4610 visitors online
News War
21 561 32

Russian troops plan to occupy third of Ukraine in order to strengthen their negotiating position - Morawiecki

рф

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that in his opinion, Russian troops are seeking to capture a third of Ukraine's territory, and that Moscow is using this to strengthen its position in the negotiations.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to CNN.

"I see a regrouping, a reorganization of Russian troops. I think that they will try to encircle the Ukrainian forces pretty quickly - particularly in the Donbass. And then, having seized a third of the land in Ukraine, they will want to negotiate from this very strong position," he said .

Morawiecki also noted that Moscow is "afraid of long-term sanctions".

See more: Surroundings of liberated Trostyanets are full of broken equipment of Russian occupants. PHOTOS

Author: 

occupation (1856) Mateusz Morawiecki (77)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 