Russian troops plan to occupy third of Ukraine in order to strengthen their negotiating position - Morawiecki
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that in his opinion, Russian troops are seeking to capture a third of Ukraine's territory, and that Moscow is using this to strengthen its position in the negotiations.
This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to CNN.
"I see a regrouping, a reorganization of Russian troops. I think that they will try to encircle the Ukrainian forces pretty quickly - particularly in the Donbass. And then, having seized a third of the land in Ukraine, they will want to negotiate from this very strong position," he said .
Morawiecki also noted that Moscow is "afraid of long-term sanctions".
