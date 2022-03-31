ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4610 visitors online
News War
3 573 24

Zelensky had telephone conversation with Erdogan: Agreed on further steps to achieve peace

зеленський

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had another conversation with his Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The content of the conversation Zelensky posted on Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Had another conversation with a true friend of Ukraine, President Erdogan of Turkey. Noted the high level of organization of the delegations' negotiations in Istanbul. We agreed on further steps towards peace. I am grateful for Turkey's readiness to become the guarantor of our state's security!", - noted the Head of State.

Read more: Erdogan announced meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6278) victory (90) Erdogan (196)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 