Zelensky had telephone conversation with Erdogan: Agreed on further steps to achieve peace

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had another conversation with his Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The content of the conversation Zelensky posted on Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Had another conversation with a true friend of Ukraine, President Erdogan of Turkey. Noted the high level of organization of the delegations' negotiations in Istanbul. We agreed on further steps towards peace. I am grateful for Turkey's readiness to become the guarantor of our state's security!", - noted the Head of State.

Read more: Erdogan announced meeting between Zelensky and Putin