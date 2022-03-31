Russian occupants have already launched 1,370 missiles at Ukraine - Ministry of Defense
Since the beginning of the war, the Russian occupiers have launched 1,370 missiles of various types in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NЕТ, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports in Telegram.
"Russian soldiers came to Ukraine to kill and destroy. 1,370 missiles were launched at Ukraine by Russia. 148 children were killed by Russian fascists during shelling and air raids. More than 10 million Ukrainians left their homes because of war. The Russian Federation has destroyed 15 Ukrainian airports," the report said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password