Enemy missile hit near center of Kharkiv, heavy artillery fire is continuing. Fighting for Izium goes on, 4 planes destroyed - Synehubiv

Russian troops keep insidiously shelling Kharkiv. Fighting for Izium continues

This was stated by the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today it was not quiet in Kharkiv. In the afternoon, the Russians hit a rocket near the center of Kharkiv, we record intense artillery fire of the city districts. Information about the injured is being clarified," he noted.

According to Synehubiv, fighting for Izium continues, in this direction the Armed Forces hold their positions.

"In one of the settlements near Izyum, we evacuated about 2,500 people. We do this in order to prevent possible unfavorable consequences. This does not mean that we are losing our positions, we are taking several steps forward. Thanks to the AFU, the evacuation took place without shelling". The regional head adds.

In addition, as Synehubiv noted, during this day the Ukrainian army managed to destroy 4 planes - 1 fighter and 3 bombers.