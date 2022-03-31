At present, there are no invaders at Chernobyl NPP. Occupiers gone after looting premises and stealing equipment - Energoatom

At present, there are no invaders at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

This informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to press service of "Energoatom".

"According to the personnel of the Chernobyl NPP, there are currently no intruders at the nuclear power plant site," Energoatom noted.

It will be reminded that today Russian occupation troops left the territory of the Chernobyl NPP and town of Slavutych as well.

Read more: We demand that UNSC immediately take measures to demilitarize Exclusion Zone, introduce UN special mission there – Vereschuk

The Ukrainian State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management pointed out that "when the troops leave, there is looting of premises, theft of equipment and other valuable items. Further actions on the Chernobyl NPP territory will be carried out after a check by Ukrainian specialists for the presence of explosive devices.