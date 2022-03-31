Two NATO members expressed their readiness to become guarantors of Ukraine's security, - Arakhamia
Two NATO members, Germany and Turkey, have expressed their readiness to become Ukraine's guarantors of security.
This was stated in Telegram by a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation with the Russian Federation David Arakhamia, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"We welcome the position of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has expressed Turkey's readiness to become a guarantor of Ukraine's security according to the conception we have proposed.
Also yesterday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said that Germany is ready to provide Ukraine with a security guarantee.
In other words, as for today, two powerful NATO member states have already supported our proposals," the report said.
