Occupiers took away humanitarian aid that was sent to the citizens of Melitopol - Vereshchuk

The Russian occupants took 14 tons of humanitarian aid headed to Melitopol.

This was stated during an оnline-briefing by Deputy Prime Minister for the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, reports Censor.NЕТ.

In the evening today in Melitopol reached 12 buses for the evacuation of people, filled with humanitarian aid.

"Unfortunately, the humanitarian aid was taken by the occupants. It is 14 tons of food and medicines. We are negotiating so that the buses will return, and the residents of Melitopol could use them tomorrow in Zaporizhzhia", - said the Deputy Prime Minister.

