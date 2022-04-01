Operational information as of 6:00 on April 1 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 06:00 on April 1.

Thus, the thirty-seventh day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

"There is a continuation of the partial withdrawal of units of the Russian occupation forces from the north of Kyiv region towards the state border with the Republic of Belarus. The convoys also include civilian vehicles (trucks, buses, minibusses, cars) that were stolen by Russian invaders during the temporary occupation of the territories. In addition, the enemy is taking out the looted property, "the statement said.

In addition, it is reported that in the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy continues its illegal actions, restricting the movement of civilians, using houses and apartments of local residents to accommodate personnel, holding hostages residents and activists. Marauding and violence against Ukrainian citizens continue.

"In some areas temporarily occupied by the enemy, the occupiers are trying to force entrepreneurs to switch to paying for goods and services in Russian rubles.

The Allied forces repulsed 7 enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions during the day. Our soldiers destroyed 3 tanks, 2 armored personnel carriers, 2 units of motor vehicles, and 2 artillery systems. An Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle was also shot down.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to successfully carry out their tasks, pursue the retreating enemy, break through the defensive positions of the occupiers and gradually liberate Ukrainian lands. Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! "- said the General Staff.