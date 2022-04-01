Russian authorities say fire at oil depot in Belgorod began after attack by Ukrainian aircraft. VIDEO
An oil depot is on fire in Belgorod, Russia.
Russian authorities said the fire began after an alleged attack by Ukrainian aircraft, as reported by Censor.NET.
"The fire at the oil depot was caused by an airstrike from two helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which entered the territory of Russia at a low altitude. There are no casualties," said governor Gladkov.
Rosneft said it was evacuating personnel from the oil depot without casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password