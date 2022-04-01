Before leaving, occupiers looted Chernobyl nuclear power plant and nearby hotel

Before leaving the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the occupiers looted - stoled kettles, coffee makers, and computers.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN, the head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management Yevhen Kramarenko told about it on the air of the information marathon.

According to him, as far as the Ukrainian side knows, the occupiers didn't leave anything of their own on the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

"They started to take out valuables and pack in the equipment left on the area of the Chernobyl NPP, and partially leave… They stole more or less valuable things - computers, some coffee makers, kettles, several containers with a property that was at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, they also loaded into their cars and took away," - said the official.

Kramarenko added that the occupiers forbade the workers of the nuclear power plant to leave their jobs. He added that the workers moved very carefully through the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and were afraid to go outside it because they were afraid of explosive devices that could be left by the enemy.

"Now we can't make sure whether there are occupiers in the city of Chernobyl. There is a hotel there. And the occupiers even loaded the car with sets, forks, spoons, plates that were in the hotel," the official said.

