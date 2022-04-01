ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv administration building up to 24 people - Emergency Service

миколаїв

of Friday morning, April 1, the number of people killed as a result of a shell hitting the building of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration has grown to 24 people, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region.

"As of 07:00 on April 1, as a result of an enemy missile hitting the building of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration and its destruction, 24 people were killed. Rescuers rescued 23 bodies from the rubble and one person died in the hospital. Work continues around the clock," the report says.

As reported, on March 29 at about 08:45 during the shelling of Mykolaiv by Russian invaders, one of the shells hit the nine-storey administrative building of the regional administration. There was a destruction of the central section of the building from the ninth to the first floor without subsequent burning. Earlier it was reported about 12 dead and 33 injured.

