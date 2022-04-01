153 children died in war, more than 245 were wounded, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of April 1, almost 400 children were affected by the Russian armed aggression in Ukraine. Of these, 153 were killed and more than 245 were injured.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET.

It is noted that work is underway to establish all data on the affected children in places of active hostilities and in the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy. In particular, in the city of Mariupol, in some areas of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Luhansk regions.

"According to the received data, the most affected children were in Kyiv region - 73, Donetsk - 65, Kharkiv - 53, Chernihiv - 43, Mykolaiv - 30, Luhansk - 31, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 areas ", - it is told in the message.

On March 19, the Russian military fired on convoys of civilian cars evacuating the "green corridor" from Mariupol, killing a father and child.

On March 31, a 2-year-old girl from the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, died of her injuries. She and her 7-year-old brother were seriously injured the day before.

It is also reported that on March 30 in the Chernihiv region as a result of shelling two children were injured.



On March 31, 5 minors were taken to a medical institution in the Donetsk region. The children were injured in the shelling.

"The bombing and shelling damaged 859 educational institutions. 83 of them were completely destroyed. The worst situation is in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv regions, and the city of Kyiv," juvenile prosecutors said.