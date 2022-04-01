Kremlin will try to create "something like North Korea" in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, - Bildt

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt warns that the Kremlin will try to create state formations in the temporarily occupied territories to oppose them to an independent Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, writes about it "Segonya".

He suggests that Russia could take away some of Ukraine's territory if it doesn't deal with the country completely.

"We go back to 2014:" Novorossiya. "They wanted Odesa, they wanted Kharkiv, they wanted everything. But, of course, they took what they could. If they can take the east of the Dnieper, maybe Odessa will capture. They will arrange something like North Korea. Call it what you will. There is no doubt about that," said the former Swedish prime minister.

Read more: Georgia joins all international sanctions against Russia