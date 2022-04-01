Troops of Russian Federation almost left Brovary district, - mayor of Brovary Sapozhko
The Russian military left almost the entire Brovary district.
The mayor of Brovary Igor Sapozhko reported about it on air of a telemarathon, as reported by Censor.NET.
According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will clear settlements from occupiers, enemy equipment, and conduct demining.
Sapozhko also said that the checkpoints in Brovary are not dismantled and are ready for defense. Many residents returned to the city.
The work of small and medium-sized businesses is gradually being restored: enterprises, shops, and pavilions are being opened.
"Город начинает жить своей жизнью. Поскольку у нас была надежная защита от Вооруженных сил, мы всегда говорили, что все спокойно, все хорошо", — сказал Игорь Сапожко.
