ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11557 visitors online
News War
9 880 20

Troops of Russian Federation almost left Brovary district, - mayor of Brovary Sapozhko

бровари

The Russian military left almost the entire Brovary district.

The mayor of Brovary Igor Sapozhko reported about it on air of a telemarathon, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will clear settlements from occupiers, enemy equipment, and conduct demining.

Sapozhko also said that the checkpoints in Brovary are not dismantled and are ready for defense. Many residents returned to the city.

The work of small and medium-sized businesses is gradually being restored: enterprises, shops, and pavilions are being opened.

"Город начинает жить своей жизнью. Поскольку у нас была надежная защита от Вооруженных сил, мы всегда говорили, что все спокойно, все хорошо", — сказал Игорь Сапожко.

Read more: Before leaving, occupiers looted Chernobyl nuclear power plant and nearby hotel

Author: 

Russian Army (8853) Brovary (35) Sapozhko Igor (3)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 