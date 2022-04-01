Mariupol remains closed for entry and dangerous for exit, - mayor's adviser

The city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, remains closed to entry and very dangerous to leave on your own transport.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko on Telegram on Friday morning.

"Besides, the occupiers have not allowed any humanitarian aid, even in small quantities, into the city since yesterday. The reasons for such actions are still unclear, but our forecasts remain disappointing. We do not see a real desire of Russians and their satellites to evacuate Mariupol. territory controlled by Ukraine, "Andryushchenko wrote.

According to him, the residents of the city, who have already been able to get to the occupied city of Berdyansk, Zaporizhia region, are currently boarding evacuation buses to leave for Zaporizhia.

"Preliminarily, the convoy is 50 percent loaded. The main problem is again that the Russians do not allow buses to Berdyansk and are reluctant to let people in from Berdyansk. The column from Zaporizhia to Berdyansk has also been formed and is going to go to Berdyansk, "Andryushchenko said.

