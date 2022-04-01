United States expects to complete $800 million in arms supplies to Ukraine by mid-April

The United States believes it will be able to complete $ 800 million in arms supplies to Ukraine by mid-April.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

The Pentagon spokesman said that the first 4-5 consignments of weapons under this package of military aid, which the US government announced earlier in March, have already arrived on the Ukrainian side.

He also called "unprecedented" US aid to Ukraine worth about $ 350 million in security over the past three weeks.

On March 16, US President Joe Biden announced an additional $ 800 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine. He explained that the assistance included 800 anti-aircraft weapons, including long-range systems, 9,000 anti-tank weapons, 7,000 small arms, including machine guns, shotguns, grenade launchers, and 20 million different munitions, including artillery. It was also about the allocation of drones.

As Biden clarified, the total amount of such US assistance in Ukraine is $ 1 billion.

