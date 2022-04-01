ENG
Ivankiv in Kyiv region came under control of Armed Forces, - journalist Aminov

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Ivankiv, 80 km from Kyiv, from the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by journalist Bohdan Aminov, a native of Ivankiv, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Ivankiv in Kyiv region has been liberated! The Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken control of the settlement! Communication will be restored soon. Ivankiv has been under occupation since the first days of the war. Since March 4, the village has not had Internet and mobile communications," he wrote.

Watch more: Velyka Dymerka in Kyiv region was liberated. VIDEO&PHOTOS

