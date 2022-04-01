In Kharkov for days 170 attacks from "Grad" and one rocket hit in the city center, - Synegubiv

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation forces have been shelling artillery, mortar, and tank areas in the Saltivka, Pyatihatka, Oleksiyivka, KTP, Kholodna Hora, Kulinichi, Velyka Danylivka, and Dergachi districts. In total, about 46 strikes were recorded.

There were also about 170 shellings by the enemy with multiple launch rocket system type "Grad" and 1 missile strike in the central part of Kharkiv.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Synegubiv reported about it in the telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.

At the same time, the activity of enemy aircraft in Kharkiv was not observed. But there is some activity of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, which flew for reconnaissance purposes.

Residents were evacuated from the Izium district to prevent possible consequences due to active hostilities in this direction.

"Kharkiv region receives humanitarian aid every day. The regional logistics staff works around the clock. We received cargo from Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Volyn, as well as international partners - Poland, the Czech Republic, and others.



Everything received from the regions of Ukraine, international partners is transferred to the distribution points of "Nova Poshta" and Ukrposhta "Kharkiv", volunteers. They help citizens. We also send humanitarian aid to the communities of the region, "Sinegubov said.