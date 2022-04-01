There are no definitive plans for negotiations with Ukraine. Reaction to proposals voiced in Istanbul is being prepared - Lavrov

There are no final plans for negotiations with Ukraine yet, but they must continue.

This was announced on Friday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference in New Delhi, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax.

He noted that the arrangements made on paper during the talks in Istanbul "must first be formed."

"We are preparing a reaction. There is a movement forward, first of all in recognizing Ukraine's inability to be a bloc country, Ukraine's inability to seek happiness in the North Atlantic Alliance, nuclear-free, non-aligned neutral status - this is what is now perceived as absolute need," said the Russian minister.

He stressed: "Just as we saw a much greater understanding of another reality, I mean the situation with the Crimea and Donbas."

"But regarding potential further contacts, they are currently being worked out, it will be announced," Lavrov said.