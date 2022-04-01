US Department of Commerce in coming days will add to sanctions list another 120 companies in Russia and Belarus - White House

The US Department of Commerce will add 120 organizations to the sanctions list in the coming days.

This was stated by White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield during a press briefing in Washington, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the coming days, the Ministry of Trade will take further action to weaken Russia's defense, aerospace, and maritime sectors, adding 120 organizations in Russia and Belarus to the (sanctions) list ...," Bedingfield said.

According to her, the expansion of this list means that these organizations will no longer be able to receive advanced US technology without a license, which will be denied in most, if not all cases.

Thus, the number of Russian and Belarusian facilities added to the list of sanctions will exceed 200 since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.