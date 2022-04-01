Russian occupiers are using Ukrainian children as human shield when moving columns of equipment, - intelligence

There are many cases when the occupying forces use Ukrainian children as a human shield for military equipment.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

According to residents in the village of Novy Bykiv (Chernihiv Oblast), Russian soldiers took local children hostage and put them in trucks. The purpose of these actions is to insure a column of military equipment.

In addition, the occupiers are using children as hostages - as a guarantee that the local population will not give the coordinates of the enemy's movement to Ukrainian defenders.

Read more: 153 children died in war, more than 245 were wounded, - Prosecutor General's Office

Cases of using children as cover are recorded in Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhia oblasts.

Cases of inhumane treatment of children are recorded by the Ukrainian side and international institutions. Information about each of them will be passed to international criminal courts. The occupiers will be held accountable for every war crime committed.