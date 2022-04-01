Enemy is concentrating efforts on offensive in Eastern Operational Zone, - General Staff of Armed Forces as of 12.00 pm on April 1

The thirty-seventh day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues. The Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 12.00 on April 1.

It is noted that the enemy continues to launch systematic missile, bomb, and air strikes on critical infrastructure, government buildings and residential areas of Ukrainian cities.

The occupying forces are regrouping and are likely to focus on an offensive operation in the Eastern Operational Zone.

"There is a partial withdrawal of units of the occupying forces from the Polissya and Siversky directions. At the same time, the enemy is preparing to move additional units (reserves) of the Eastern Military District to conduct hostilities on the territory of Ukraine", the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, in the Volyn direction, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are taking measures to strengthen the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Polissya direction. The main efforts of the occupiers are aimed at defending the previously occupied borders, regrouping and withdrawing troops to the territory of the Republic of Belarus to restore combat capability. To ensure the withdrawal of its units, the enemy mines the terrain and infrastructure, uses artillery.

"Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control over the settlements of Demydiv, Dymer, Lytvynivka, Gavrylivka, Kozarovychi, Zhovtneve, Hlybivka, Yasnohorodka, Talakun, Sukoluchchia, Lypivka, Gavronshchyna, Makovyshche, Mykolaivka, Khmilna", Khmelnytsky said.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to blockade the city of Chernihiv. At the same time, there is a movement of troops of the Central Military District to areas located at a short distance from the state border of Ukraine.

After the enemy withdrew, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the settlements of Rudnya, Shevchenkove, Bobryk, Stara Basan, Nova Basan, Makiivka, Pohreby, Bazhanivka, Volodymyrivka, Shnyakivka, Salne, Sofiyivka, and Gavrylivka.

"In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to blockade Kharkiv and carry out artillery shelling of the city. An additional supply of ammunition for artillery units is being recorded", the General Staff said.

In the Izium direction, the enemy continues to control Izium and hold pontoon crossings across the Siversky Donets River in order to ensure offensive operations. During the day, the enemy fought in the direction of the settlement of Mala Komyshuvakha, stopped, without success.

"It is likely that the enemy will strengthen the grouping of occupation troops in the Izium direction at the expense of separate units of the 1st Panzer and 20th All-Army", the General Staff said.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to carry out fire and assault operations in some areas. Continues air strikes on settlements.

The main efforts are focused on taking control of the settlements of Popasna and Rubizhne, as well as establishing full control over the city of Mariupol.

"In the South Bug area, units of the occupying forces continue to fire under artillery on the positions of our troops. In order to improve the tactical situation, the enemy tried to conduct offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Oleksandrivka", the summary reads.