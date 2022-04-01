Russian troops mined territory of confectionery factory in Bucha, and poisoned cookies

In the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, Russian invaders mined the territory of a confectionery factory.

"Dear community of Bucha! Please do not go to the "Delicia" confectionery factory, because the racists mined the territory of the factory and poisoned the cookies. Remember about the danger", the statement said.

