Russian troops mined territory of confectionery factory in Bucha, and poisoned cookies
In the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, Russian invaders mined the territory of a confectionery factory.
According to Censor.NET, the Bucha City Council announced this on Facebook.
"Dear community of Bucha! Please do not go to the "Delicia" confectionery factory, because the racists mined the territory of the factory and poisoned the cookies. Remember about the danger", the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password