Defense forces of Zaporizhia region destroyed 32 occupiers, 2 enemy tanks, MLRS "Grad", armored personnel carriers and 7 cars
Soldiers of the Defense Forces of the Zaporizhia Region continue the military operation and systematically destroy enemy equipment of the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the Defense Forces of the Zaporizhia region on the social network "Facebook".
According to the official report, as of 20:00 pm on March 31, units of the Defense Forces of the Zaporizhia region killed 32 occupiers and wounded 38. In addition, the enemy now has two tanks and armored personnel carriers less. Seven cars and two MLRS "Grad" were also destroyed. The Russian occupiers continue to shell local infrastructure and roads in Orikhiv and several other settlements in the Pologi district.
The moral and psychological condition of the enemy troops is assessed as extremely low.
Territorial defense effectively maintains certain boundaries. The brigades are manned, the personnel is motivated, and coordinated not only in a combat sense, but also psychologically. Recently, about 60 servicemen of one of the territorial defense brigades took the Military Oath of Allegiance to the Ukrainian people.
