Due to war in Ukraine, world heritage is under threat. To date, 53 sites have been damaged - UNESCO

Dozens of churches, historical monuments and museums have already been damaged during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, this was stated by UNESCO Deputy Director-General for Culture Ernesto Otton.

The United Nations Cultural Agency has compiled a preliminary list of cultural monuments affected since the start of the war.

At present, 29 religious buildings, 16 buildings of historical significance, four museums, and four monuments have been destroyed or damaged.

"We are very concerned about the situation at both the humanitarian and cultural heritage levels. The heritage of humanity is in danger in Ukraine", Ottone said.

In early March, UNESCO President Audrey Azul wrote to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to remind him that Russia had signed a convention on the protection of cultural heritage during the war. But so far there has been no answer, the department added.