Exchange of prisoners has just taken place. 86 Ukrainian servicemen return home, - Tymoshenko. VIDEO

A prisoner exchange has just taken place in the Zaporizhia region - 86 Ukrainian servicemen, including 15 women, are already safe.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Good news! An exchange has just taken place. 86 Ukrainian servicemen, including 15 women, are already safe", the statement said.

