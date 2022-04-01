In Luhansk region, due to occupiers' shelling, 3 mines were flooded, which previously prevented rest from flooding. Scientists talk about irreversibility of catastrophic processes

As a result of constant shelling in the controlled part of Luhansk region, the drainage at the Zolote coal mine stopped. It was flooded, the Toshkivska mine, and the third, Carbonite, is being flooded.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Free Radio, Oleksiy Babchenko, the head of the Mountain City Civil-Military Administration, told Free Radio about the flooding of coal mines in the Luhansk region.

Watch more: Bucha liberated from Russian occupiers, - mayor. VIDEO

There was a huge catastrophe. Everything has already sunk at the Zolote mine, it is impossible to pump out the mine water. And the Toshkivska mine has already sunk - everything has sunk with pumps and power plants. We got information that there is flooding of the Carbonite mine. And it is dry, there is no such drainage; they will try to do something, but what can they do…", says Oleksiy Babchenko.

According to him, the Zolote and Toshkivska mines were flooded last week due to constant shelling by the Russian occupiers.

"The shelling continued, and it was impossible to restore power. There was a lot of damage, and we could not leave because of the constant shelling. There is no "living place" on the power line that goes there. There is escalation, constant shelling - tonight (April 1, - Ed.) We almost did not sleep ", adds the head of the Mountain Military-Civil Administration

Yevhen Yakovlev, a hydrogeologist and chief researcher at the Institute of Telecommunications and Global Information Space, tells Free Radio about the consequences of flooding these mines. He calls them irreversible and catastrophic.

Read more: Ukrainian PM: Russia's intentions obvious, its goal to create big food crisis in the world

"This will lead to deformations of the surface in the coming months, ruptures of networks in the Golden and surrounding villages. The risk of gas (methane), ed. - in new places, including basements (residential and industrial) and the risk of explosions. This is a threat of pollution of the Popasnyansky water intake and local water supply sources (wells, several streams) ", says Eugene Yakovlev.

The drainage at the Zolote mine carried the main hydrological load in the area. That is, pumping water here did not allow flooding in all the nearby mines.

Yevhen Yakovlev calls these consequences even more severe than the destruction of infrastructure as a result of fighting. Because it will lead to the fact that it will be impossible to live in this area.

"The water and environmental factors are more severe than the military consequences! You can restore the plant, road, bridge, and house. And this process, which is launched in uncontrolled flooding of mines - it leads to loss of viability and complete desertification", said Eugene Yakovlev.