Russian occupiers withdraw troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions to form strike groups in Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion at 6:00 pm on April 1.

The report notes: "Thirty-seven days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion.

The Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state. The withdrawal of separate units from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts continues, as well as the regrouping of enemy troops, presumably to create strike groups in the Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions.

За наявною інформацією, на території республіки білорусь, у Гомельському республіканському науково-практичному центрі радіаційної медицини та екології людини, розміщено нібито "поранених" військовослужбовців збройних сил російської федерації, які отримали значні дози опромінення під час перебування у Чорнобильській зоні відчуження.

In the territories of the Zaporizhia region temporarily occupied by the occupiers, in the city of Energodar, on the territory of the military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers continue to detain local residents. They are suspected of organizing pro-Ukrainian actions and preparing sabotage against the invaders. Employees of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation are interrogating them using psychological and physical pressure.

According to available information, the so-called referendum is planned for April 4 in the city of Tokmak by the Russian occupiers. In particular, the occupation administration has already notified the local population about this event.

The city of Melitopol is temporarily controlled by the military and the enemy's Russian Guard. The enemy continues to place artillery systems among the residential quarters, from which it fires in the Zaporizhia direction.

The occupiers do not give up the idea of introducing the educational process in educational institutions according to their own standards and in Russian in April 2022.

Educators who agree to teach subjects are promised a monetary reward. Also, the occupiers continue to try to distribute so-called "humanitarian aid" to local residents. At the same time, they appropriate Ukrainian humanitarian aid coming from the city of Zaporizhia.

In the temporarily occupied by the enemy settlement Shchastia in the Luhansk region, all attempts by the occupiers to restore the thermal power plant, which suffered significant damage as a result of hostilities, were in vain, because qualified specialists left the village.

In Stanytsya Luhanska, Russian invaders are conducting propaganda activities. In particular, employees of the occupation administration work with low-income families registered with social services and distribute so-called "humanitarian aid".

When leaving the city of Bucha, the Russian occupation forces mined civilian buildings, infrastructure, and areas within the settlement.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, are repelling the aggressor and conducting counterattacks in certain areas, liberating Ukrainian towns and villages. "

