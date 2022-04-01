In occupied Energodar, Russians detain and torture hostages, in Tokmak prepare "referendum," and in Melitopol deploy artillery in residential areas, - General Staff

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information about Russian policies in the occupied territories, in particular in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in the official Facebook of AFU`s General Staff.

The message notes: "In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, in the city of Energodar, on the territory of a military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine Russian occupants continue to keep persons from among local residents. They are suspected of organizing pro-Ukrainian actions and preparing sabotage against the invaders. Employees of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation conduct their interrogations using methods of psychological and physical pressure.

According to available information, the Russian occupants are planning to hold a so-called referendum in the city of Tokmak on April 4. In particular, the occupation administration has already notified the local population of this event.

The city of Melitopol is temporarily controlled by the enemy's military and Rosgvardia. The enemy continues to place artillery systems among residential areas, from which it fires in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

