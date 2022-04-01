Ukrainian soldiers liquidated Deputy Commander of 83rd Airborne Brigade of occupying Guards Lieutenant Colonel Slabtsov. PHOTO

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Lieutenant Colonel Vitaliy Slabtsov of the Russian Army Guards. He was deputy commander of the 83rd Independent Guards Airborne Assault Brigade.

According to Censor.NЕТ this was stated in Twitter of AFU`s officer Anatolii Stefan.

He noted: "Lieutenant Colonel Vitaliy Slabtsov, deputy commander of the 83rd Independent Guards Airborne Assault Brigade. He got lost in the "training", but he had already returned home correctly.

