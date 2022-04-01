ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12617 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
39 494 55

Ukrainian soldiers liquidated Deputy Commander of 83rd Airborne Brigade of occupying Guards Lieutenant Colonel Slabtsov. PHOTO

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Lieutenant Colonel Vitaliy Slabtsov of the Russian Army Guards. He was deputy commander of the 83rd Independent Guards Airborne Assault Brigade.

According to Censor.NЕТ this was stated in Twitter of AFU`s officer Anatolii Stefan.

He noted: "Lieutenant Colonel Vitaliy Slabtsov, deputy commander of the 83rd Independent Guards Airborne Assault Brigade. He got lost in the "training", but he had already returned home correctly.

Read more: Russian occupiers withdraw troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions to form strike groups in Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers liquidated Deputy Commander of 83rd Airborne Brigade of occupying Guards Lieutenant Colonel Slabtsov 01

Читайте на "Цензор.НЕТ": Заступник командира 234-го десантно-штурмового полку окупантів загинув під Гостомелем, - Цимбалюк

Author: 

Russian Army (8853) liquidation (2320)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 