Enemy units continue regrouping troops to create offensive groups, - AFU General Staff

The General Staff of the AFU published operational information on the Russian invasion as of 24:00 on April 1.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of General Staff of AFU.

The information states: "It is the thirty-seventh day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion.

The Russian Federation continues its full-scale armed aggression against our state. It carries out systematic missile and air strikes on critical infrastructure facilities and residential areas of settlements.

Enemy units, in order to create offensive groups, continue to regroup their forces.

Individual units of the 5th, 29th and 35th Combined Arms Armies of the Eastern Military District and the 155th Independent Marines Brigade of the Pacific Fleet are being withdrawn from the area of Chernobyl to settlements located in the Republic of Belarus, probably with subsequent relocation of the region.

According to available information, a trainload of equipment of separate units of the 4th Tank Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District has arrived at the railway station of Dolbino (Belgorod Region).

Read more: Heavy fighting took place in eastern direction, enemy launched 6 attacks, destroyed up to 280 occupants, 6 tanks, 22 APCs, 6 guns - OC "East"

The situation in the Volyn direction has not changed.

In the Polissya direction, the enemy is acting by separate units of the 38th Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th Army Army, the 37th Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 5th Independent Tank Brigade of the 36th Combined Arms Army. Did not take offensive actions, the main efforts were concentrated on the defense of separate lines to cover the withdrawal of troops into the territory of the Republic of Belarus. It conducted mining of terrain and equipment not subject to evacuation, destruction of infrastructure to delay the advance of our forces.

According to available information, units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation retreating to Belarus are concentrated on the territory of the Polissya Radiation Reserve in the areas of Kirov, Khilchikha, Narovlya, and Volokhovschina.

In the Siversk direction the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations, the main efforts were concentrated on covering the withdrawal of troops to the territory of the Russian Federation and restraining the offensive actions of the Defense Forces.

In the Chernihiv direction, the enemy continued to blockade Chernihiv and launched artillery strikes against residential areas of the city and positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

Read more: Armed Forces regained control over 28 settlements, - General Staff

In order to build up the grouping of troops, units of the 106th Airborne Division were moved from Valuiki (Belgorod Region) to the Peski area (Kharkiv Region), presumably for the purpose of warfare in the Donetsk direction.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to blockade Kharkiv, regrouping troops and firing artillery at residential areas. Conducts aerial reconnaissance of Ukrainian Armed Forces units using UAVs.

In the Izium direction, the Kafirs continue to control part of the city of Izium and hold pontoon crossings over the river Siversky Donets, regrouping their forces to create an assault grouping.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to carry out fire and assault operations in most areas. Inflicts air strikes on units of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Rubizhne, Bila Gora, Marinka, Severodonetsk. The main efforts are focused on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne. Carries out fire damage and assault operations in order to establish control over the city of Mariupol. Enemy launched offensive operations in the directions of Velyka Novosilka and Rozdolne. Was stopped in both directions.

No significant changes in the position and movement of enemy units were recorded in the South Bug area.

Read more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 17.7 thousand people, 143 aircraft, 131 helicopters, 625 tanks, and 1,751 armored vehicles. PHOTO