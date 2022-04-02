ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12411 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
43 521 108

Russian occupiers fired missiles at infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in Poltava and Kremenchuk, - Lunin

рф

The Russian occupiers fired on objects and houses in the settlements of the Poltava region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the regional military administration Dmitry Lunin.

"Poltava. At night, a missile strike on one of the infrastructure facilities. Kremenchuk. In the morning, many attacks on the city. On infrastructure facilities and residential buildings. All relevant services are working. Information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy missiles hit infrastructure facility in Dnipro, injuring two people. In Kryvyi Rih, they hit gas station, - Reznichenko

Author: 

shoot out (12935) Poltavska region (196)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 