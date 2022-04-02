Russian occupiers fired missiles at infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in Poltava and Kremenchuk, - Lunin
The Russian occupiers fired on objects and houses in the settlements of the Poltava region.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the regional military administration Dmitry Lunin.
"Poltava. At night, a missile strike on one of the infrastructure facilities. Kremenchuk. In the morning, many attacks on the city. On infrastructure facilities and residential buildings. All relevant services are working. Information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.
