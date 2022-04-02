158 children were killed and more than 254 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in Ukraine, 158 children have died and more than 254 have been injured.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine on Telegram.

"More than 412 children have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of our country. 158 of them died and more than 254 were injured. According to officially established juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in the Kyiv region - 75, Donetsk - 71, Kharkiv - 56, Chernihiv - 46, Mykolaiv - 31, Luhansk - 31, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 areas ", - it is told in the message.





